Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hibbett Sports is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 9.46% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HIBB has moved about 41.68% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.96%. As we can see, Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.93% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HIBB as it looks to continue its solid performance.