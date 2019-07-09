Is Hexindai Inc. Sponsored (HX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hexindai Inc. Sponsored (HX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hexindai Inc. Sponsored is a member of our Finance group, which includes 856 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HX's full-year earnings has moved 2.17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HX has moved about 2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.38% on average. This shows that Hexindai Inc. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, HX belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.79% so far this year, so HX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to HX as it looks to continue its solid performance.