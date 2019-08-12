Is Herman Miller (MLHR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Herman Miller (MLHR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Herman Miller is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MLHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLHR's full-year earnings has moved 2.16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MLHR has gained about 44.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 29.33% on average. As we can see, Herman Miller is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MLHR belongs to the Business - Office Products industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.09% this year, meaning that MLHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to MLHR as it looks to continue its solid performance.