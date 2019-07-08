Is Heico (HEI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Heico (HEI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Heico is one of 34 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HEI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 3.84% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HEI has returned 75.43% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 24.05%. This means that Heico is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, HEI is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.02% so far this year, so HEI is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track HEI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.