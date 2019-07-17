Is Hawaiian Holdings (HA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Hawaiian Holdings (HA). HA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.07, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.20. HA's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.36 and as low as 4.77, with a median of 7.10, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HA's P/B ratio of 1.30. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.92. Over the past 12 months, HA's P/B has been as high as 2.42 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.60.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HA has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.67.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HA has a P/CF ratio of 3.31. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.49. Over the past year, HA's P/CF has been as high as 5 and as low as 2.71, with a median of 3.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hawaiian Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HA is an impressive value stock right now.