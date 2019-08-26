Is Hasbro (HAS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hasbro (HAS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hasbro is one of 249 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS's full-year earnings has moved 4.17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HAS has returned 28.16% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 12.97%. This means that Hasbro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HAS belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.84% so far this year, so HAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track HAS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.