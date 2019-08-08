Is Hasbro (HAS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Hasbro (HAS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HAS and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Hasbro is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS's full-year earnings has moved 4.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HAS has moved about 40.01% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 15.70%. This means that Hasbro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, HAS is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.36% this year, meaning that HAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track HAS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.