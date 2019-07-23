Is Hasbro (HAS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hasbro (HAS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hasbro is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS's full-year earnings has moved 2.72% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HAS has moved about 33.55% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 21.90%. This means that Hasbro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HAS belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.88% this year, meaning that HAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track HAS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.