Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GW Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWPH's full-year earnings has moved 42.84% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GWPH has returned 58.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.30% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GW Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GWPH belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 79 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.28% so far this year, meaning that GWPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GWPH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.