Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GW Pharmaceuticals is one of 867 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWPH's full-year earnings has moved 35.89% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GWPH has gained about 66.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.80% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, GW Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GWPH belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.66% so far this year, so GWPH is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GWPH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.