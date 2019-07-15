Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GWPH and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

GW Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWPH's full-year earnings has moved 44.36% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GWPH has returned 77.07% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.88% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GW Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GWPH belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 80 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.30% so far this year, meaning that GWPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on GWPH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.