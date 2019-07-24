Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Gilead Sciences (GILD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GILD and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Gilead Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 869 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILD's full-year earnings has moved 4.97% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GILD has moved about 6.16% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.63%. This means that Gilead Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GILD belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 368 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.76% this year, meaning that GILD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GILD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.