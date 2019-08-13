Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn't want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?





One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let's put GILD stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar o f earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock's current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.On this front, Gilead Sciences has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 9.95, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 17.96. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Gilead Sciences' current PE level puts it above its midpoint over the past five years, with the number having risen rapidly over the past few months.





Further, the stock's PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Medical sector's trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 19.97. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Gilead Sciences has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year's earnings) of just 9.28, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Gilead Sciences stock in the near term too.



P/CF Ratio



An often overlooked ratio that can still be a great indicator of value is the price/cash flow metric. This ratio doesn't take amortization and depreciation into account, so can give a more accurate picture of the financial health in a business. This is a preferred metric to some valuation investors because cash flows are (a) generally less prone to manipulation by the company's management, and (b) are less affected by variation in accounting policies between different companies.



The ratio is generally applied to find out whether a company's stock is overpriced or underpriced with reference to its cash flows generation potential compared with its competitors. However, it is not commonly used for cross-industry comparison, as the average price to cash flow ratio varies from industry to industry.



In this case, Gilead Sciences' P/CF ratio of 9.94 is higher than the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry average of 6.93, which indicates that the stock is somewhat overvalued in this respect.





Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Gilead Sciences currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Gilead Sciences a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 8.91, which is far better than the industry average of 14.18. Clearly, GILD is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Gilead Sciences might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of C and a Momentum Score of D. This gives GILD a Zacks VGM score - or its overarching fundamental grade - of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )



Meanwhile, the company's recen t earnings estimates have been mixed at best. The current quarter has seen four estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to two lower, while the full year estimate has seen eight up and two down in the same time period.



This has had a positive impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 4% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has inched higher by 2.2%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gilead Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gilead Sciences, Inc. Quote

Apart from this somewhat solid trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which is why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.



Bottom Line



Gilead Sciences is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Further, a strong industry rank (among Top 33% of more than 250 industries) instills our confidence. However, over the past two years, the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>