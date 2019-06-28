Is General Mills (GIS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of General Mills (GIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

General Mills is one of 164 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 0.91% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GIS has returned 34.10% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 16.38%. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.62% so far this year, so GIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to GIS as it looks to continue its solid performance.