Is General Mills (GIS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of General Mills (GIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

General Mills is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 0.96% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GIS has moved about 37.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 20.99% on average. As we can see, General Mills is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.49% this year, meaning that GIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track GIS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.