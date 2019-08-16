Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. General Mills (GIS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GIS and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

General Mills is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 0.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GIS has gained about 39.52% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 17.41%. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.04% so far this year, so GIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GIS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.