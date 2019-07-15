Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of General Mills (GIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

General Mills is one of 176 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 1.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 37.24% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 18.33% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, General Mills is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.61% this year, meaning that GIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track GIS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.