Is Gannett Co. (GCI) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn't want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let's put Gannett Co., Inc. GCI stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar o f earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock's current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Gannett Co. has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 8.08, as you can see in the chart below:

This level actually compares quite favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.53. Also, if we focus on the long-term PE trend, Gannett Co.'s current PE level puts it below its midpoint of 8.93 over the past three years.

The stock's PE also compares quite favorably with the Consumer Staples Market's trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 22.4. This indicates that the stock is undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

Meanwhile, Gannett Co. has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year's earnings) of 15.70, which is much higher than the current level. So, it is fair to expect an increase in the share price in the near term.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock's price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Gannett Co. has a P/S ratio of just 0.34. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.35x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Gannett Co. currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Gannett Co. a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Gannett Co. might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of B and a Momentum Score of D. This gives GCI a Zacks VGM score - or its overarching fundamental grade - of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )

Meanwhile, the company's recen t earnings estimates have been disappointing. Both the current year and next year has seen no upward and just one downward revision over the past sixty days.

This has had a negative impact on the consensus estimate as the current-year consensus estimate dipped 8.5% over the past two months, while the next-year estimate has plunged 29.3%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Gannett Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Gannett Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gannett Co., Inc. Quote

Such bearish analyst sentiments is the reason why the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it is the reason why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Gannett Co. is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Despite a very strong industry rank (among Top 5% of more than 250 industries), with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about the stock.

However, over the past two years, the broader industry has clearly outperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

So, despite a satisfactory industry performance and strong industry rank, value investors might want to wait for estimates and analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

