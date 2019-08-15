Is Funko (FNKO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Funko (FNKO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FNKO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Funko is one of 249 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FNKO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNKO's full-year earnings has moved 9.76% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FNKO has returned about 77.64% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 13.57% on average. As we can see, Funko is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FNKO belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.67% so far this year, meaning that FNKO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on FNKO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.