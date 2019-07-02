Is Franklin Natural Resources A (FRNRX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Sector - Energy fund? Franklin Natural Resources A (FRNRX) is a possible starting point. FRNRX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify FRNRX in the Sector - Energy category, an area that is rife with possible choices. Throughout the massive global energy sector, Sector - Energy mutual funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. While oil and gas comprise the bulk of the exposure, carbon-based fuels will be the biggest group of assets in these funds, though clean energy is starting to pick up steam.

History of Fund/Manager

Franklin Templeton is based in San Mateo, CA, and is the manager of FRNRX. Franklin Natural Resources A made its debut in June of 1995, and since then, FRNRX has accumulated about $237.21 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of -11.13%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of -3.23%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FRNRX over the past three years is 20.68% compared to the category average of 11.63%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 23.71% compared to the category average of 12.31%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors cannot discount the risks to this segment though, as it is always important to remember the downside for any potential investment. In FRNRX's case, the fund lost 54.91% in the most recent bear market and outperformed its peer group by 0.41%. This could mean that the fund is a better choice than comparable funds during a bear market.

Even still, the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.18, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -18.72, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FRNRX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.01% compared to the category average of 1.48%. From a cost perspective, FRNRX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,000, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Franklin Natural Resources A ( FRNRX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees compared to its peers.

Overall, Franklin Natural Resources A ( FRNRX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees compared to its peers.