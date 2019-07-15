Is Ford Motor (F) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Ford Motor (F), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Ford Motor is one of 88 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 15.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that F has returned about 37.12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 10.09% on average. This shows that Ford Motor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, F is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.41% so far this year, meaning that F is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to F as it looks to continue its solid performance.