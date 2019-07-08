Is Ford (F) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ford (F). F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.42 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.76. F's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.44 and as low as 5.67, with a median of 7.09, all within the past year.

We also note that F holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.14. Over the past 52 weeks, F's PEG has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is F's P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. F's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.34. Over the past year, F's P/B has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.02.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. F has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that F has a P/CF ratio of 3.58. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.26. Over the past year, F's P/CF has been as high as 3.67 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 2.81.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ford is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, F sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.