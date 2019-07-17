Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Flexible Solutions International (FSI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flexible Solutions International is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSI's full-year earnings has moved 63.16% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FSI has gained about 202.22% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 13.82%. This means that Flexible Solutions International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, FSI belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.56% so far this year, meaning that FSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FSI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.