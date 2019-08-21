Quantcast

Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 311 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 5.55% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EPD has moved about 18.58% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -2.42% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EPD belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.37% so far this year, so EPD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to EPD as it looks to continue its solid performance.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: EPD


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar