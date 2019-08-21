Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 311 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 5.55% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EPD has moved about 18.58% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -2.42% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EPD belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.37% so far this year, so EPD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to EPD as it looks to continue its solid performance.