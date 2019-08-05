Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 313 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 4.57% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EPD has returned about 21.11% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 2.52%. This means that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, EPD belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.20% this year, meaning that EPD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track EPD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.