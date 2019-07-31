Is Enova International (ENVA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Enova International (ENVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enova International is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 8.21% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ENVA has moved about 39.88% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 13.24%. This means that Enova International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.60% so far this year, meaning that ENVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENVA as it looks to continue its solid performance.