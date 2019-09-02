Is Energy Transfer (ET) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Energy Transfer (ET), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Energy Transfer is one of 310 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 3.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ET has returned about 3.03% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 2.22% on average. This means that Energy Transfer is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ET belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.43% this year, meaning that ET is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ET will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.