Is Enbridge (ENB) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Enbridge (ENB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enbridge is one of 313 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ENB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB's full-year earnings has moved 10.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ENB has returned about 7.40% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 6.35% on average. This means that Enbridge is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ENB belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.76% so far this year, so ENB is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track ENB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.