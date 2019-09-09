Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of eHealth (EHTH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EHTH and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

eHealth is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 14.29% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that EHTH has returned about 110.98% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 10.44%. As we can see, eHealth is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.40% this year, meaning that EHTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on EHTH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.