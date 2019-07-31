Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of eHealth (EHTH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

eHealth is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 14.29% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EHTH has returned 174.60% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.24%. This means that eHealth is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 33.13% this year, meaning that EHTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on EHTH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.