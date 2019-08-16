Quantcast

Is eBay (EBAY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is eBay (EBAY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

eBay is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 3.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EBAY has gained about 40.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 15.02% on average. This means that eBay is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.62% so far this year, so EBAY is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track EBAY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

