Is Dollar General (DG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dollar General (DG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dollar General is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG's full-year earnings has moved 0.77% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DG has moved about 22.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 17.29% on average. As we can see, Dollar General is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DG is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.22% so far this year, meaning that DG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track DG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.