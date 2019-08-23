Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Diodes (DIOD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Diodes is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 637 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DIOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIOD's full-year earnings has moved 1.79% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DIOD has returned 23.25% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.02%. This means that Diodes is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DIOD belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

DIOD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.