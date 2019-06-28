Is Diodes (DIOD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Diodes (DIOD). DIOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DIOD has a P/S ratio of 1.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.97.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DIOD has a P/CF ratio of 7.94. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DIOD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.83. Over the past year, DIOD's P/CF has been as high as 16.47 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 10.54.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Diodes is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DIOD feels like a great value stock at the moment.