Is Designer Brands (DBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Designer Brands (DBI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.88. DBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.51 and as low as 8.78, with a median of 13.70, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that DBI has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DBI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.29. Over the past 52 weeks, DBI's PEG has been as high as 2.79 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.52.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DBI's P/B ratio of 1.91. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.41. DBI's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.26, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Designer Brands is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DBI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.