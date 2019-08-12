Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Delta Air Lines (DAL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delta Air Lines is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 156 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 5.38% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DAL has gained about 19.30% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 11.41%. As we can see, Delta Air Lines is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DAL belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.36% this year, meaning that DAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DAL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.