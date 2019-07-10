Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DAL and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Delta Air Lines is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 156 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 3.15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DAL has gained about 18.16% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 14.56%. As we can see, Delta Air Lines is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DAL is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.29% so far this year, so DAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track DAL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.