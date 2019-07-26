Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Delta Air Lines (DAL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DAL and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Delta Air Lines is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 156 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 5.07% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DAL has moved about 24.71% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 17.37%. This shows that Delta Air Lines is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DAL belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.23% so far this year, meaning that DAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DAL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.