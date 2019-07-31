Is Delek US Holdings (DK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Delek US Holdings (DK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.91, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.59. Over the last 12 months, DK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.93 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 7.39.

We also note that DK holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.51. Within the past year, DK's PEG has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DK has a P/S ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, we should also recognize that DK has a P/CF ratio of 4.46. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.95. Over the past 52 weeks, DK's P/CF has been as high as 9.01 and as low as 3.26, with a median of 5.08.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Delek US Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.