Is Delek US Holdings (DK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Delek US Holdings (DK). DK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.69, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.25. DK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.86 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 7.30, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that DK holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.38. Over the past 52 weeks, DK's PEG has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DK has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.36.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DK has a P/CF ratio of 4.08. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.66. DK's P/CF has been as high as 9.94 and as low as 3.26, with a median of 5.30, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Delek US Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.