Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Deep Value ETF (DVP) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2014.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

DVP is managed by Deep Value Etf, and this fund has amassed over $277.18 M, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. DVP seeks to match the performance of the TWM Deep Value Index before fees and expenses.

TWM Deep Value Index is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology that begins with an initial universe that mirrors the companies listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.80% for this ETF, which makes it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.62%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector - about 32.50% of the portfolio. Telecom and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Viacom Inc New (VIAB) accounts for about 8.93% of total assets, followed by Western Digital Corp (WDC) and Cvs Health Corp (CVS).

DVP's top 10 holdings account for about 56.74% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 5.40% and is down about -7.85% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 07/02/2019), respectively. DVP has traded between $28.49 and $36.30 during this last 52-week period.

DVP has a beta of 1.15 and standard deviation of 17.21% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 21 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Deep Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $44.10 B in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $48.77 B. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.20% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

