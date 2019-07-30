Is Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cypress Semiconductor (CY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cypress Semiconductor is one of 637 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CY's full-year earnings has moved 0.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CY has moved about 80.82% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 25.07%. As we can see, Cypress Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CY belongs to the Semiconductor - Communications industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 70.87% so far this year, so CY is performing better in this area.

CY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.