Is CYBG PLC ORD UK (CBBYF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is CYBG PLC ORD UK (CBBYF). CBBYF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.03. Over the past year, CBBYF's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.63 and as low as 6.55, with a median of 7.06.

Investors will also notice that CBBYF has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CBBYF's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.44. Within the past year, CBBYF's PEG has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.71.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CYBG PLC ORD UK is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CBBYF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.