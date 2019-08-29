Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberArk Software (CYBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CyberArk Software is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 637 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 8.41% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CYBR has returned 51.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 17.59% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberArk Software is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CYBR is a member of the Security industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.32% so far this year, so CYBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CYBR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.