Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberArk Software (CYBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CyberArk Software is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 10.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CYBR has returned 59.67% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 17.44%. This shows that CyberArk Software is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CYBR belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.29% so far this year, so CYBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CYBR as it looks to continue its solid performance.