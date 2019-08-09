Is Crown Castle International (CCI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crown Castle International (CCI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CCI and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Crown Castle International is one of 855 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI's full-year earnings has moved 0.80% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CCI has gained about 29.74% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 10.04%. As we can see, Crown Castle International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CCI belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.90% this year, meaning that CCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CCI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.