Is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CCRN and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 196 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRN's full-year earnings has moved 52.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CCRN has returned 25.24% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 22.89%. This means that Cross Country Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CCRN belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.25% this year, meaning that CCRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CCRN as it looks to continue its solid performance.