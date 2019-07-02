Is Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cronos Group (CRON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cronos Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRON's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CRON has moved about 54.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.07% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cronos Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CRON belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.63% so far this year, meaning that CRON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CRON will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.