Is Crocs (CROX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crocs is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 12.45% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CROX has returned 5.47% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 21.10% on average. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.98% so far this year, so CROX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CROX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.