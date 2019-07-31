Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Costco Wholesale (COST) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Costco Wholesale is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 1.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, COST has returned 37.21% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.39%. This means that Costco Wholesale is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, COST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.90% so far this year, so COST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to COST as it looks to continue its solid performance.